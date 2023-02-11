Black History Month
17-year-old girl with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County

Missing 17-year-old girl in Clayton County(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old Clayton County girl with multiple mental illnesses who was reported missing since Friday.

According to Clayton County police officials, Ayesha O’Neal was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants in the area of Battle Creek and King Roads in Jonesboro.

Officials say she is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of O’Neal is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

