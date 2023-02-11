Black History Month
Atlanta man arrested while walking dog

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase.

Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.

Hardeman had multiple aggravated assault warrants in Atlanta and DeKalb County. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The dog was okay.

