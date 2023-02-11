Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo underway in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo is underway at the Loudermilk Conference Center in downtown Atlanta on Saturday.

The expo is the largest public health event nationally that takes a deep dive into black health. It includes topics such as clinical trial diversity, fibroids, kidney disease, mental health, senior body sculpting, multiple myeloma, shingles, and women’s health.

“It’s unfortunate that a nation as great as ours, with all the resources and access to technology, and education, that people of color lag so far behind that general market,” said Black Health Matters.com Founder and CEO Rosylyn Young Daniels. “When you look at who has a higher prevalence of disease and who is dying at a higher rate, it is people of color.”

Some celebrities will also be in the building, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

We recently spoke to the founder of the expo on Atlanta News First+. She says this expo gives the public an opportunity to see that health disparities still exist and everyone can face serious health problems no matter what walk of life they come from.

The expo starts runs until 3 p.m.

