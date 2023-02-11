Black History Month exhibit to open at Gwinnett County library

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Black History Month celebration of art exhibit is set to open Saturday afternoon at the Gwinnett County Public Library.

“Empowerment Through The Lens” is a photography exhibit by a husband and wife duo, according to officials.

Officials say the goal is to bring past, present and future visions of black culture to life.

The exhibit opens from Noon until 2 p.m., while the artists behind the exhibit are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

