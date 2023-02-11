Emory University officials update COVID-19 policy for students, staff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emory University officials announced an update to the COVID-19 policy.
According to Emory University officials, students, faculty, and staff will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say that Emory Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine requirements will still be enforced for health sciences students in the School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and those university employees are already subject to EHC immunization requirements.
- Emory will no longer require students, faculty, and staff to report COVID-19-positive tests or complete isolation clearance forms to return to campus.
- Emory will remove all COVID-19 vaccine requirements for minors and non-Emory affiliated program participants staying in overnight on-campus housing.
Emory officials say those who are sick should stay at home and follow CDC guidelines for all COVID-19 matters.
