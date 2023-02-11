Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Emory University officials update COVID-19 policy for students, staff

EMORY UNIVERSITY
EMORY UNIVERSITY(EMORY UNIVERSITY)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emory University officials announced an update to the COVID-19 policy.

According to Emory University officials, students, faculty, and staff will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say that Emory Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine requirements will still be enforced for health sciences students in the School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and those university employees are already subject to EHC immunization requirements.

  • Emory University will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty, and staff. However,
  • Emory will no longer require students, faculty, and staff to report COVID-19-positive tests or complete isolation clearance forms to return to campus.
  • Emory will remove all COVID-19 vaccine requirements for minors and non-Emory affiliated program participants staying in overnight on-campus housing.

Emory officials say those who are sick should stay at home and follow CDC guidelines for all COVID-19 matters.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
The woman who reportedly pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Conyers.
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
Christian Teresa
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.
IRS says Georgians should delay filing 2022 taxes if received a relief check

Latest News

Black History Month exhibit at Gwinnett County Public Library
Black History Month exhibit to open at Gwinnett County library
Black Health Matters winter summit and expo
Shooting investigation in southeast Atlanta underway on Saturday morning
Shooting in southeast Atlanta under investigation
Turkish rescuers work to pull out Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, from a collapsed building five days...
5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria