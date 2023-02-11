Emory University officials update COVID-19 policy for students, staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emory University officials announced an update to the COVID-19 policy.

According to Emory University officials, students, faculty, and staff will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say that Emory Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine requirements will still be enforced for health sciences students in the School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and those university employees are already subject to EHC immunization requirements.

Emory will no longer require students, faculty, and staff to report COVID-19-positive tests or complete isolation clearance forms to return to campus.

Emory will remove all COVID-19 vaccine requirements for minors and non-Emory affiliated program participants staying in overnight on-campus housing.

Emory officials say those who are sick should stay at home and follow CDC guidelines for all COVID-19 matters.

