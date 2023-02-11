Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Federal funds are flowing into Georgia to help clean up lead-contaminated properties in historical neighborhoods located on the west side of Atlanta.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is pouring $50 million into the project. Officials said it was all made possible by the Biden administration’s new infrastructure law.

“I found out two years ago that it was a danger to me and it was a danger to my child,” said Atlanta resident Cedrick Whitt.

“So when they came up to dig up my yard they were like you got this tree, this tree, but we’ll replace it.”

Lead-contaminated soil was first discovered near Whitt’s home in 2018 by Emory University students conducting research.

Shortly after, more than 2,000 other properties were deemed at risk for the lead around the area too.

The EPA took action and started replacing the soil contaminating the area.

“This cleanup will include investigating the extent of contamination, excavating and disposing of contaminated soil, and backfilling and restoring the property,” Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) said.

Sen. Rev. Warnock applauded the Biden administration’s new infrastructure law and the EPA for funding another $50 million into the lead cleanup efforts on the west side of Atlanta Friday.

“I’m so proud to see these funds flow to this critical project right here in the backyard,” Sen. Rev. Warnock said.

The project that was projected to take years is now expedited substantially by additional federal dollars.

“It’s making the community better,” Whitt said.

