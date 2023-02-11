First Alert: Soaking rain Saturday transitions into a wintry mix and snow Sunday for North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A busy weekend weather wise as we have a First Alert for both Saturday and Sunday.

While the morning will stay mostly dry, rain will roll in from the south and become widespread after lunch time through the evening.

Not only will it be very wet this afternoon, it will be chilly with temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A wind Advisory will also go into effect for all of the area from 1PM Saturday to 7AM Sunday. Wind gusts 30-40mph will be possible.

Tomorrow, all eyes are on the potential for a wintry mix and maybe even snow for places as far south as metro.

This transition from rain to more wintry precipitation will happen very early Sunday before sunrise. We will be too warm for anything to ice over, and accumulation isn’t expected except for the higher elevations of the mountains.

We could have a dusting, especially on elevated or grassy surfaces across parts of the metro, but again, we will be too warm for any of it to stick and cause issues on the roadways.

We head into next week much milder with temperatures back in the 60s by Monday.

Our next weather maker looks to make its way to the area by the second half of next week which will increase rain chances starting Wednesday.

