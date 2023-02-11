Hazardous waste collection event underway at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

Black History Month
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An event celebrating Hazardous Waste Collection day is underway in Gwinnett County on Saturday.

Organizers, officials, and volunteers are on site of the event at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville until 1 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending the event can register to volunteer or bring items to the event.

For more information, click here.

