Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. but could not locate any shooting victims or suspects upon arrival.

Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart after speaking with security and reviewing surveillance footage.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

