LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe

(pexels.com)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe.

Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at -706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

