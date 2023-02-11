Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. The earthquake rendered many communities unrecognizable and led Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to declare it “The disaster of the century”.

Atlanta News First spoke with a Metro Atlanta family who said some of their family members died in the quake.

Now, they are doing a fundraiser to help those who remain alive.

“It’s really difficult because, like I see a picture of something and it’s like I’ve walked on those streets. Or I see a picture of like where, our wedding was, and that building is destroyed,” said Katelyn Ozdemir, a family of victims. “It’s just been very difficult to see the images, especially knowing someone there it’s one thing to see the images and you read about it in the news, but the stories that we’re hearing are so much worse than what people really know is going on, and it’s just heartbreaking. It’s just really difficult to hear from our family firsthand,” Ozdemir said.

Ozdemir said some of her family members are in Turkey.

“We have a cousin who, and his father who was in their building and it collapsed,” she said.

Ozdemir said those two died. Ozdemir’s husband’s brother is the one who found their younger cousin, after the child’s mother looked for days for him.

“She went to the house. It collapsed afterward, and she was just waiting in the street for someone to come and help her to move the concrete up,” she said. “But no one is coming. There’s been almost no government intervention,” Ozdemir said. “She was just waiting there for days for someone to come and her move the concrete to find her son and her husband or his father, I don’t know,” she said.

“When they finally got the help that they needed, from what I understand, it was my husband’s brother and his team-- just like regular people trying to go move concrete, when they finally got to the place, he had already been dead for some time,” Ozdemir said.

They know of others who died too.

“We have another cousin who like, his in-laws, that whole entire family has just been wiped out. There’s just like two of them--three of them still alive,” she said.

The tragedy also struck Ozdemir’s brother-in-law. He lost everything.

“My husband, Solomon, his older brother, his wife, and his daughter, they were asleep at night and the earthquake…the first one hit at about 4 AM in the morning,” Ozdemir said. “He woke and he went to grab his daughter and his wife, and then they took shelter,” she said.

“They were standing there and a water tank from the building next to them fell off of the building and collapsed into their bedroom, where they were hiding,” she said. “If it had been a couple of inches off of the space they had been hiding, they would’ve been immediately taken out by the water tank,” Ozdemir said. “His house is destroyed. His car is destroyed,” she said.

Ozdemir said many other families are living in parking lots, tents, or struggling to survive.

She’s now looking to raise at least $10,000 through a GoFundMe Campaign.

“For example, in Turkey, one dollar is worth 18 Turkish euros. So, someone donating $10 could feed a family for a whole day,” she said. “I just felt like I’m helpless here. But whatever amount that we could raise, I wanted to do that because I know that the money goes so far in Turkey,” Ozdemir said.

“I can’t change what happened. I can’t help but move the concrete that had fallen on these people. I can’t go and do anything, but the one thing that I can do is reach out to the community that I have and ask to raise money,” she said. “Anyone who would like to donate to our fundraiser that would be so appreciated,” she said.

