Naked man arrested in Bibb County after taking ambulance for joy ride
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested in Bibb County after stealing an ambulance and doing donuts in a parking lot while naked.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call near Mercer University Drive reporting that the man had stolen the ambulance. He led deputies on a brief vehicle and foot chase before being arrested. He had active warrants in Bibb and Jackson counties.
He has been charged with driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of drugs, probation violation, public indecency, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and theft by taking.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.