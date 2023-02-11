Black History Month
Naked man arrested in Bibb County after taking ambulance for joy ride

The man arrested for stealing an ambulance in Bibb County.
The man arrested for stealing an ambulance in Bibb County.(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested in Bibb County after stealing an ambulance and doing donuts in a parking lot while naked.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call near Mercer University Drive reporting that the man had stolen the ambulance. He led deputies on a brief vehicle and foot chase before being arrested. He had active warrants in Bibb and Jackson counties.

This suspect was taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff's Office H.E.A.T. Unit and S.R.T. Unit deputies

Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 10, 2023

He has been charged with driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of drugs, probation violation, public indecency, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and theft by taking.

