NTSB releases preliminary I-985 plane crash report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New details in a story that last month kept drivers stuck in traffic for hours.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane that crashed on I-985 near Buford lost power before going down.

Two people were on board; the pilot and a flight instructor.

The flight instructor said she and the pilot were headed back to their home airport.

The instructor told the pilot to switch fuel tanks and the engine lost power mere moments later.

That forced the pilot to land on the highway.

