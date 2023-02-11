Black History Month
NTSB releases preliminary I-985 plane crash report

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane that crashed on I-985 near Buford lost power before going down.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New details in a story that last month kept drivers stuck in traffic for hours.

Two people were on board; the pilot and a flight instructor.

The flight instructor said she and the pilot were headed back to their home airport.

The instructor told the pilot to switch fuel tanks and the engine lost power mere moments later.

That forced the pilot to land on the highway.

