Shooting in southeast Atlanta under investigation
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting in southeast Atlanta is under investigation early Saturday morning.
Atlanta police officials confirmed that officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton St. SE after reports of a shooting around 6:50 a.m.
It is unclear what led up to this shooting and if any injuries were reported.
There is no additional information.
This shooting remains under investigation.
