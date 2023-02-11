Shooting in southeast Atlanta under investigation

Black History Month
Shooting investigation in southeast Atlanta underway on Saturday morning(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting in southeast Atlanta is under investigation early Saturday morning.

Atlanta police officials confirmed that officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton St. SE after reports of a shooting around 6:50 a.m.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting and if any injuries were reported.

There is no additional information.

This shooting remains under investigation.

