Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday.
Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a security guard was shot after a physical altercation with a couple who tried to leave the Sage Woodfire Tavern without paying for their meal.
Police officials say the security guard was shot in the arm by a male. He was rushed to a hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
