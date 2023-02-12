Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Beyonce announces third show in Atlanta due to high demand

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, singer Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015...
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, singer Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials, Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour has added a third show in Atlanta.

The third show will take place on August 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows.

You can visit Beyonce’s website for the latest updates on the tour.

Mercedez-Benz Stadium tweeted “unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
The woman who reportedly pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Conyers.
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
Christian Teresa
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
High speed crash
Alleged auto thieves face charges after high-speed chase, crash in Lithonia

Latest News

Clarissa Griffith
Police search for Clayton County woman with schizophrenia and manic depression
Local man recalls shooting at Walmart
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
An Alabama woman says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside of her home.
Mother says sons saved her in attack: ‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead’
Missing 17-year-old girl in Clayton County
17-year-old girl with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County