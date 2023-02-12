‘Black Health Matters’ expo addresses disparities in healthcare, eliminating stigma

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Carolyn Shakoor was first diagnosed with breast cancer at 38, then again at 50, she couldn’t believe it.

“No, not at all, not at all, education is key,” she said.

But she is thankful she caught it early both times.

“A lot of times we don’t find out things until it’s too late,” said Shakoor.

She was one of the dozens at the Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, taking in information on how she can remain healthy.

“A lot of times we don’t go to the doctor, and we don’t check ourselves,” said Shakoor.

Attendees were greeted with a nice warm-up and throughout the day took in vital information on topics such as kidney disease, mental health, and cancer. For founder and CEO Roslyn Young-Daniels, the cause is personal. She said her grandparents died much too soon.

“When my grandmother went to the hospital she literally walked in, and died like four days later. I couldn’t imagine how sick she was, how lonely she was, how afraid she was,” said Daniels.

She has since, made it her mission to educate and empower people of color, and address health disparities. According to the CDC life expectancy is four years lower for black people compared to their white counterparts.

“Black people are the sickest in this country and it’s purely based on race. The color of our skin dictates the type of care we are going to have and how long we are going to live,” said Daniels.

Now, she just hopes her efforts are making a difference and eliminating any stigma and mistrust.

“We’ve got to break through, we’ve got to change that and make healthcare our friend,” said Daniels.

Also in attendance were:

· Rashad Richey, Ph.D., EdD, MBA, National TV, and Radio Personality and Summit Co-Host

· Cynthia Bailey, Actress, Reality Star, Entrepreneur, and Summit Co-Host

· Contessa Metcalfe, MD, MPH, Married to Medicine Cast Member

· Ed Lover, Rapper, Actor & V-103 Radio Host;

· MJ Collier, MD, National Radio Personality and Medical Consultant

· Kimberly Williams, Ph.D., Board Member for the Georgia State Medical Association

