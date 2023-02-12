Crews remove massive tree that fell onto busy Sandy Springs road
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews removed a massive tree that fell onto a busy road in Sandy Springs early Sunday morning.
According to officials, heavy winds caused a tree to fall on Brandon Mill Road which is north of Seville Chase.
It took crews a little over an hour to remove the tree and reopen the road to traffic.
