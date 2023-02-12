First Alert: Winter Weather Potential Diminishes for everyone except the mountains

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Models continue to diminish the threat for winter weather this morning. The cold core low is moving slower into our area, and confines the coldest air to the higher elevations of the mountains.

Yes, this unfortunately means no flurries for metro. However, expect a fairly widespread cold rain through the morning with conditions improving through the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 40s today under cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we start the day cold, in the 30s with mostly sunny skies ahead of a great looking afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures will warm into the mid upper 60s by Tuesday ahead of a storm system that will bring the chance for rain and maybe even an isolated severe storm to the area Thursday night into Friday.

We have a Frist alert for Thursday due to the chance for severe storms.

Cold rain through the morning with some rain/snow mix possible in the mountains. (ANF)

Accumulations of about an inch possible in the highest elevations of the mountains (ANF)

Keeping an eye out for severe storms late Thursday into early Friday (ANF)

Wintry mix/ snow possible in the mountains today ahead of a great start to the week. Storms possible again late Thursday into Friday. (ANF)

