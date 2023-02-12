NFL legend Tom Brady through the lens of New England sports reporters, fans

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the greatest player in NFL history retiring on Feb. 1, Super Bowl 57 will mark the first time since 1999 that Tom Brady was not in the National Football League.

Atlanta News First spoke to two prominent New England area sports reporters and a lifelong New England Patriots fan from Rhode Island who watched or covered his legendary career from up close.

CBS Boston-WBZ Sports Director Steve Burton has watched Brady’s entire career since his rookie season in 2000 and has seen him evolve into the best player of all time. Even as a bright-eyed, 6th-round draft pick, a young, eager Brady had “an air of confidence” and was instantly locked in with Burton. “In his rookie season, he was very humble and confident,” Burton fondly recalled.

“When I first met him, he was in the moment. I shook his hand for the first time and he looked at me, I looked at him and we were locked in. His focus was very, very sharp. He was locked in,” he said.

“Brady was all about winning. That’s what he stood for. He always played with a chip on his shoulders and that chip drove him. We once had a conversation about the struggles in his life and how he wasn’t always respected. Those struggles made him stronger and sharper. He once told me, “I didn’t start until my senior year at Michigan and I didn’t know I was going to be the starter until the day of the game. Was it going to be Drew [Hensen] or me? So, every practice during the week, I was on trial and it was like a game. I treated my practices like my games and that is why I had the chip on my shoulders because I had to prove it. I knew it was my job and I didn’t want anybody to take it from me.’ So, even in the NFL, he treated every practice like a game.”

Bob Socci, who joined the New England Patriots in 2013 as the team play-by-play Radio Broadcaster alongside Scott Zolak, watched the Patriots from afar but was still excited to watch Brady’s career up close.

“Brady will tell you he didn’t have the strongest arms but he saw things quickly. He was a great leader and knew how to get his teammates to play on a different level and elevate their game,” Burton said.

Socci recalled the 2013 season opener against the Buffalo Bills on the road, his first game covering the Patriots. Brady and the Patriots struggled most of that game, but as Socci recalls, Brady helped elevate his teammates.

Burton and Socci each shared rare stories and moments of Brady’s career in New England.

“Think about this: 32 teams passed on Brady five times,” said Burton. “Think about that, 32 teams in the NFL passed on Tom Brady five times, and it wasn’t until the sixth round in 2000 that he was selected. And he was the fourth-string quarterback.”

Burton adds that Brady helped him to elevate his game to the next level.

“He inspired me. As he raised his game, I elevated mine,” Burton said. “We weren’t just covering games, we were covering championships. We covered championships almost every single year in New England and Brady played in a Super Bowl 10 different times. To be able to do that, you’ve got to be sharper and on your game. That is what made it fun. That is what made it challenging, but that is also what made it different.”

Burton recalls a few moments during Patriots championship parades where he and Brady played catch in a sea of hundreds of thousands of frenzied Patriots fans through the heart of downtown Boston. “That was so cool because there are thousands of fans, and I looked at him and he looked at me and we locked in. Just like the first day we met. One of the parade floats actually stopped so we could play catch. He saw me and raised his finger and it was our time.”

“I didn’t grow up a Patriots fan but like everybody else who followed football and sports in general, I was very familiar with the Patriots’ success in the early 2000′s. Especially so because I was broadcasting games for the Naval Academy where Bill Belichicks’ father Steve was coaching games. Because of the connection between Belichick who grew up in Annapolis and his father at the Naval Academy, they became a team in which a lot of people took a rooting interest. I followed the team because I was a sports fan and had an attachment to the team.

“In 2008, I moved up to Boston and got in contact with Gil Santos who would listen to my radio calls and play-by-play.

Brady recently announced that he will begin his career with Fox Sports as a broadcaster in 2024. He originally signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million after retiring in 2022. He announced he was returning to the NFL for another season about a month later. As he embarks on the next chapter of his career, Burton said he knows Brady will be fine whichever direction he goes in.

“He is going to succeed at whatever he does because he is smart and he finds a way to overcome. He thinks outside of the box and finds a way,” said Burton.

Now, Brady exits stage right for the final time in his remarkable NFL career, ready for his next chapter.

