Patrick Mahomes has a chance to break 23 year Super Bowl curse for NFL MVPS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. While its Super Bowl commercial appearances are few, religion – Christianity especially – is entrenched in football culture.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Young quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes enters his third Super Bowl in the first five seasons of his career with a chance to do something that no quarterback has done since the 1999 season. Win a Super Bowl in the same year as the MVP award.

The last quarterback to accomplish that feat was NFL Hall of Famer and former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals legendary quarterback Kurt Warner.

Many quarterbacks have come close, yet failed on the NFL’s biggest stage.

The Recently retired Tom Brady, the best player in NFL history, had a chance in 2007, but his team could not pull it off courtesy of some miracle catches and missed penalties against the New York Giants. Against the Eagles in Super Bowl 52, the Patriots trailed by as much as 22 points and despite regaining a late fourth-quarter lead, they failed to overcome their early mistakes and opponents’ dominance in all three phases.

NFL Hall of Famer and legend Peyton Manning couldn’t pull through in 2009 or 2013 with the Colts and Broncos respectively.

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had a chance during Super Bowl 51 against the Patriots, but his team could not keep a 28-3 lead.

The Eagles have a chance to prevent another NFL superstar from breaking a curse that has yet to be broken in 23 years. If Mahomes leads the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, he will also win his second Super Bowl in his first five seasons.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

