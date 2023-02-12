Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of Memorial Drive SE and Moreland Avenue SE after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was struck.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim. He later died on the scene, officials tell Atlanta News First.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials at this time. This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe
High speed crash
Alleged auto thieves face charges after high-speed chase, crash in Lithonia
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
Missing 17-year-old girl in Clayton County
17-year-old girl with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County

Latest News

Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned
NFL legend Tom Brady through the lens of New England sports reporters, fans
Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants
Republic Lounge closes its doors after co-owner shot and killed
Metro Atlanta dog represented at Puppy Bowl