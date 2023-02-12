Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of Memorial Drive SE and Moreland Avenue SE after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was struck.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim. He later died on the scene, officials tell Atlanta News First.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials at this time. This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.