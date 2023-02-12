Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police search for Clayton County woman with schizophrenia and manic depression

Clarissa Griffith
Clarissa Griffith(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s call has been issued for a missing woman from Clayton County on Friday. 39-year-old Clarissa Griffith was last seen at 10395 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro on Friday.

According to police, Griffith suffers from schizophrenia, manic depression, and multi-personality.

Griffith is described as 5′8 tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Griffith’s whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
The woman who reportedly pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Conyers.
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
Christian Teresa
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
High speed crash
Alleged auto thieves face charges after high-speed chase, crash in Lithonia

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, singer Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015...
Beyonce announces third show in Atlanta due to high demand
Local man recalls shooting at Walmart
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
An Alabama woman says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside of her home.
Mother says sons saved her in attack: ‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead’
Missing 17-year-old girl in Clayton County
17-year-old girl with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County