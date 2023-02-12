Police search for Clayton County woman with schizophrenia and manic depression

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s call has been issued for a missing woman from Clayton County on Friday. 39-year-old Clarissa Griffith was last seen at 10395 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro on Friday.

According to police, Griffith suffers from schizophrenia, manic depression, and multi-personality.

Griffith is described as 5′8 tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Griffith’s whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.

