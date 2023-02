ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Power outages impact thousands of residents in several Georgia counties, according to Georgia Power.

As of 10 p.m, Georgia Power reported almost 14,000 residents were without power with 194 active outages.

power outage across Georgia (Atlanta News First)

You can view the power outage map on Georgia Power website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.