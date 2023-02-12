Republic Lounge closes after co-owner shot and killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death.

The Republic Lounge Instagram page announced the closing on Friday, “RIP @REPUBLICATL 2019 / 2023″. It is unclear if and when Republic Lounge will reopen its doors.

Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. NW. after reports of a shooting around 6:55 a.m. on Feb 5. Upon arrival, officers found Gidewon with a gunshot wound. Officials say he died at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police looking for man with possible connection to Republic Lounge co-owner death

Tributes poured in from the Atlanta community and beyond as the Gidewon family has been a well-respected, well-known staple of the community. A memorial was set up outside Republic Lounge following his death.

Gidewon was the co-owner of Republic Lounge. A memorial has been set up outside the business in his memory.

The family of Gidewon recently announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find and arrest the person who is responsible for his death.

Police officials recently identified 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto as the person of interest in connection to the shooting that left Gidewon dead.

The family of Gidewon posted a message addressing Soto, saying they are shocked and upset at what happened.

Anyone with information on Soto’s whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

