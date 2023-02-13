Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

$25 million grant to improve safety, add resources in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County officials approve $25 million in grants for resources
Augusta crosswalk
Augusta crosswalk(WRDW)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved two grants worth $25 million to provide upgrades, resources, and equipment needed to improve safety.

According to officials, the board approved Gwinnett Transportation to apply for grants as a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant programs. The first grant, according to officials, will be used to help upgrade the Gwinnett Place Transit Center’s condition and how it works.

The funding is expected to help build an energy-efficient facility with customer service and ticketing. The second grant would help officials build a multi-use trail from Gwinnett Place to McDaniel Farm Park which is about a 30-minute walk.

Gwinnett County police received six new security cameras that total more than $14,000. The cameras will also work with Gwinnett Transportations cameras that provide safety to business parking lots and stores in the area of the Evermore district.

Officials are also working to improve the safety of pedestrians around Plazas Las Americas in Lilburn. New sidewalks are set to be installed on Pleasant Hill under the Ronald Regan Parkway overpass and a new pedestrian warning system will alert drivers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Tree falls onto cars in Tucker apartment complex
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia
File graphic of an ambulance.
Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Georgia Feb. 15
Trap Music Museum in Atlanta
Atlanta named No. 1 hub for Black-owned businesses in U.S.
Jason Aldean performed at Audacy’s “Stars and Strings” at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock...
Jason Aldean to play Lakewood Amphitheatre Aug. 5
Fani Willis is the District Attorney for Fulton County in Georgia.
WATCH: Fulton County DA Willis to testify in support of Senate Bill 12