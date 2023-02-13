$25 million grant to improve safety, add resources in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved two grants worth $25 million to provide upgrades, resources, and equipment needed to improve safety.

According to officials, the board approved Gwinnett Transportation to apply for grants as a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant programs. The first grant, according to officials, will be used to help upgrade the Gwinnett Place Transit Center’s condition and how it works.

The funding is expected to help build an energy-efficient facility with customer service and ticketing. The second grant would help officials build a multi-use trail from Gwinnett Place to McDaniel Farm Park which is about a 30-minute walk.

Gwinnett County police received six new security cameras that total more than $14,000. The cameras will also work with Gwinnett Transportations cameras that provide safety to business parking lots and stores in the area of the Evermore district.

Officials are also working to improve the safety of pedestrians around Plazas Las Americas in Lilburn. New sidewalks are set to be installed on Pleasant Hill under the Ronald Regan Parkway overpass and a new pedestrian warning system will alert drivers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.