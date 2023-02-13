Black History Month
Arrest made in connection with missing Gwinnett County teen’s death

16-year-old Susana Morales
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. Doraville police officer Miles Bryant has been charged with concealing the death of another and false report of a crime.

Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

