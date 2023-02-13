Arrest made in deadly sports bar shooting, police searching for additional suspect

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say one person has been arrested after a deadly shooting early Monday morning outside a popular sports bar in DeKalb County.

Dekalb County police say they are looking for an additional suspect in this case.

DeKalb Dispatch said police responded to a person shot call around 3 a.m. at DaBomb Sports Grill on the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest and found a man dead in the parking lot and multiple shell casings on the ground.

Gary DaCosta owns the business which has been open since 2002. He said he noticed a group outside was having some type of confrontation shortly before bar close.

“These guys might have had something going on. They were in the car for a minute,” said DaCosta.

He said then, the deadly shooting happened in the parking lot.

“The person that shot him didn’t care. He did it right in front of everybody,” said DaCosta.

