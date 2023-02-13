Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested in Chambers Co. after high-speed chase

News Leader 9 obtained more details on an east Alabama high speed chase that occurred on...
News Leader 9 obtained more details on an east Alabama high speed chase that occurred on February 10 - involving a metro-Atlanta armed robbery suspect.(Pexels)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 obtained more details on an east Alabama high speed chase that occurred on February 10 - involving a metro-Atlanta armed robbery suspect.

Police told News Leader 9 that Deonta Taylor, of Stone Mountain, was wanted for a crime that happened in Decatur. Officials say a tracker was put on Taylor’s car, which was spotted at the Circle K on Highway 431 in Roanoke around 11:30 a.m. CST.

By the time officials arrived on scene, the suspect left and a high speed chase ensued until the car crashed on the intersection of County Road 267 and Highway 431 in Chambers County.

Chambers County deputies helped Roanoke police catch Taylor, who ran away from the crash.

Right now, Taylor is in Roanoke Police custody and are waiting for Decatur officials to arrive for extradition.

He is expected to face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Mother arrested, man wanted for death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

Latest News

Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
An Atlanta man waited hours before law enforcement discovered his mother’s lifeless body...
Atlanta’s tactical ambulance sat idle as nearby SWAT scene unfolded
Jan. 12 storm damage in Georgia
Beware of unlicensed contractors offering deals too good to be true
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.
Sweet Auburn is arguably the birthplace of the American civil rights movement.
ATLVault: Sweet Auburn gave birth to the American civil rights movement