Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta named No. 1 hub for Black-owned businesses in U.S.

Trap Music Museum in Atlanta
Trap Music Museum in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has been named the No. 1 hub in the United States for Black-owned businesses, according to a new study.

Officials from lendingtree.com say data shows that Atlanta has 8,663 Black-owned businesses and is the highest rate in the U.S. with 7.4%.

According to officials, Atlanta also has the second-highest number of Black-owned businesses and the sixth-highest African-American population among the 50 U.S. metropolitan areas in the U.S.

For the full report, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Tree falls onto cars in Tucker apartment complex
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia
File graphic of an ambulance.
Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed

Latest News

Sweet Auburn is arguably the birthplace of the American civil rights movement.
ATLVault: Sweet Auburn gave birth to the American civil rights movement
AT&T Black Dreamers
AT&T Dream in Black program celebrates ‘Black Future Makers’
File - movie/film
Outdoor Movie Series kicks off at Atlantic Station for Black History Month
Black Women Mental Health
‘Black Health Matters’ expo addresses disparities in healthcare, eliminating stigma