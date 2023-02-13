Atlanta named No. 1 hub for Black-owned businesses in U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has been named the No. 1 hub in the United States for Black-owned businesses, according to a new study.

Officials from lendingtree.com say data shows that Atlanta has 8,663 Black-owned businesses and is the highest rate in the U.S. with 7.4%.

According to officials, Atlanta also has the second-highest number of Black-owned businesses and the sixth-highest African-American population among the 50 U.S. metropolitan areas in the U.S.

