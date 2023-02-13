Black History Month
Atlanta native kicks Chiefs’ game-winning field goal during Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal against...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It came down to the wire and a field goal, but the Kansas City Chiefs are this year’s Super Bowl champion. And the leg that helped lead them to the win is an Atlanta native.

Harrison Butker is not only an alum of Georgia Tech, he’s from Decatur and played high school ball at Westminster.

Butker’s 27-yard kick put the Chiefs on top 38 to 35 with 8 seconds left in the game.

Butker is fourth in NFL history in career field goal percentage with 88.1. And it’s been quite the season for the Decatur native. In week one, Butker hurt his ankle in the very same stadium where he won the Super Bowl.

“As a kicker, that’s how you get noticed, those big kicks, those big moments. It’s just surreal. To be sitting here right now, having won a second Super Bowl in six seasons, and for it to have come down to a field goal,” said Harrison Butker, kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This was the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in four years. During the 2019 season, they won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

During his time at Georgia Tech, Butker was the all-time leading scorer with 337 points.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

