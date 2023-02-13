Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

AT&T Dream in Black program celebrates ‘Black Future Makers’

Throughout this year’s Black Future Maker program, a total of 15 culture shapers, artists, activists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers will be highlighted and featur
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - AT&T Dream In Black Future Makers Program is a celebration of Black dreamers and their accomplishments.

The program is not only celebrating Black leaders but connecting people to other artists, activists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers who are pushing the culture forward, impacting their communities, and inspiring everyone to pursue their dreams.

Throughout this year’s Black Future Maker program, a total of 15 culture shapers, artists, activists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers will be highlighted and featured at events and activations across the U.S., a news release stated.

This is the 5th class of AT&T Black Future Makers.

This year’s class includes media powerhouses like model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey, artist Big Sean, actor J. Alphonse Nicholson and drag queen Shangela, who demonstrate authenticity and embody diverse viewpoints and talents and use their platforms to inspire and impact their communities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Tree falls onto cars in Tucker apartment complex
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia
File graphic of an ambulance.
Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed
Power outage graphic
Crews restore power for many across north Georgia

Latest News

File - movie/film
Outdoor Movie Series kicks off at Atlantic Station for Black History Month
Sweet Auburn is arguably the birthplace of the American civil rights movement.
ATLVault: Sweet Auburn gave birth to the American civil rights movement
Black Women Mental Health
‘Black Health Matters’ expo addresses disparities in healthcare, eliminating stigma
Loudermilk Conference Center
Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo underway in Atlanta