AT&T Dream in Black program celebrates ‘Black Future Makers’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - AT&T Dream In Black Future Makers Program is a celebration of Black dreamers and their accomplishments.

The program is not only celebrating Black leaders but connecting people to other artists, activists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers who are pushing the culture forward, impacting their communities, and inspiring everyone to pursue their dreams.

Throughout this year’s Black Future Maker program, a total of 15 culture shapers, artists, activists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers will be highlighted and featured at events and activations across the U.S., a news release stated.

This is the 5th class of AT&T Black Future Makers.

This year’s class includes media powerhouses like model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey, artist Big Sean, actor J. Alphonse Nicholson and drag queen Shangela, who demonstrate authenticity and embody diverse viewpoints and talents and use their platforms to inspire and impact their communities.

