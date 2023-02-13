Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cobb Police investigate fatal shooting in Vinings

Deandra Benson-Perryman
Deandra Benson-Perryman(Cobb County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday in Cobb County.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 3700 block of Allegretto Circle in Vinings.

The Cobb County Police Department says arriving officers located the victim, 31-year-old Timothy Bennett, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Deandra Benson-Perryman. They say he was still at the scene and was taken into custody.

Bennett was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Based upon preliminary information, CCPD officials say an altercation between Benson-Perryman and Bennett occurred, which resulted in Bennett being shot multiple times by Benson-Perryman.

Benson-Perryman has been charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Tree falls onto cars in Tucker apartment complex
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia
File graphic of an ambulance.
Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed
Power outage graphic
Crews restore power for many across north Georgia

Latest News

LAURA ANN LINDE
Woman missing in Cherokee County after leaving for dinner
An Atlanta man waited hours before law enforcement discovered his mother’s lifeless body...
Deadly ambulance delays continue, while city’s tactical unit sits idle
Weather causes flight delays and cancellations at Hartsfield Jackson airport
Flight prices soar due to oil costs, inflation, and demand
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor