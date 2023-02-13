Cobb Police investigate fatal shooting in Vinings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday in Cobb County.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 3700 block of Allegretto Circle in Vinings.

The Cobb County Police Department says arriving officers located the victim, 31-year-old Timothy Bennett, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Deandra Benson-Perryman. They say he was still at the scene and was taken into custody.

Bennett was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Based upon preliminary information, CCPD officials say an altercation between Benson-Perryman and Bennett occurred, which resulted in Bennett being shot multiple times by Benson-Perryman.

Benson-Perryman has been charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.