Crisp Co. non-profits now eligible for disaster relief loans

With severe weather already starting in early 2023, what can Ga. expect in the coming months?
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Private non-profit organizations (PNPs) in Crisp County are now eligible for disaster relief loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

The loans are available for organizations “that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature...[including], but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.”

Organizations are eligible for loans of up to $2 million at an interest rate of 2.375%. The loans may be used to repair physical damage sustained during the severe weather that hit the area in January.

Applicants can apply here using the SBA declaration 17785.

