First Alert Forecast: Mild and sunny start to the week

High temperatures will climb into the mi 60s today and near 70 by mid-week
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a cold and rainy end to the weekend, we start the work week much different.

Expect sunny skies for the day today with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

We will cool quickly back into the mid to upper 30s tomorrow morning so keep the coat handy, but you won’t need it for the afternoon when temperatures again climb into the mid 60s. -- Overall it will be nothing short of a lovely Valentine’s Day!

There will be a slight change Wednesday as a few scattered showers will be possible ahead of a cold front that will roll through late Thursday into Friday morning.

We have a First Alert for Thursday and Friday due to that front that will bring us widespread rain and maybe a few storms. We are closely monitoring the potential for severe weather along this front as well, but right now that threat looks low.

After a warm stretch of days, the cold front will usher in much colder air. Temperatures Saturday will start below freezing with highs only in the low 50s.

