First responders on scene of Roswell Road apartment complex fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Roswell Road near Mount Vernon Highway.

According to officials, Marietta officers noticed smoke coming from the area and notified emergency dispatch. Marietta and Cobb fire and police departments have responded.

Officials are asking for residents to avoid the area if possible.

