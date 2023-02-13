Black History Month
Flight prices soar due to oil costs, inflation, and demand

Flight prices are going up and air travel experts say it will be a while before costs come back down.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Flight prices are going up and air travel experts say it will be a while before costs come back down.

“It’s like I don’t think anyone could afford that,” said Erica Mattingly, who was flying from Atlanta to Dallas.

“It’s expensive. It’s hard to justify,” said William Hydrick, who was flying to New Orleans.

Frustrated flyers Atlanta News First crews talked to say they’re definitely noticing the increase in ticket prices.

“About three times what they were last time,” said Hydrick.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, flight prices are 29% higher than what they were this time last year. Those costs impact people’s plans

“This year I will be staying home because I can’t afford it,” said Hydrick.

The International Air Transport Association reports a number of factors impacting ticket costs: the rising price of oil and jet fuel, the costs of airlines working on lowering their emissions, inflation, and the high demand for travel after COVID shutdowns.

“I was trying to book a flight to Miami and it was like $800 for just getting there and then probably around the same price getting back,” said Mattingly.

For people set on a jet-setting, finance company Nerd Wallet says to take advantage of frequent flyer miles or points and to book flights early.

“You have to plan really ahead of time to even like at least get it to like $300,” said Mattingly.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

