Funeral Monday for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first Black “First Lady” Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom will be laid to rest Monday.

Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, known as Bunnie, passed away surrounded by her family in southwest Atlanta on Feb. 2.

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was thrust into public life as the first wife (1965-1976) of Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard H. Jackson Jr. After their divorce, she went on to become one of Atlanta’s most influential businesswomen and community leaders.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

