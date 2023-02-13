Funeral Monday for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first Black “First Lady” Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom will be laid to rest Monday.
Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, known as Bunnie, passed away surrounded by her family in southwest Atlanta on Feb. 2.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was thrust into public life as the first wife (1965-1976) of Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard H. Jackson Jr. After their divorce, she went on to become one of Atlanta’s most influential businesswomen and community leaders.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
