Jason Aldean to play Lakewood Amphitheatre Aug. 5

Jason Aldean performed at Audacy’s “Stars and Strings” at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock...
Jason Aldean performed at Audacy’s “Stars and Strings” at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 2, 2022 in Hollywood, FL. (Photo by Getty Images for Audacy)(PRNewswire)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Country superstar Jason Aldean will play Lakewood Amphitheatre Aug. 5 as part of his Highway Desperado tour.

His 10th studio album is named after Macon, Georgia and hit No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200. The singles “If I Didn’t Love You (feat. Carrie Underwood),” Trouble With a Heartbreak” and “That’s What Tequila Does” all hit the Billboard Hot 100.” “If I Didn’t Love You” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Aldean will be supported by Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 17.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

