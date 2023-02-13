Lawmakers push bills to reduce gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a press conference, lawmakers discussed five bills aimed to reduce gun violence.

Among the changes, they want to implement a person having background checks, and a three-day waiting period to purchase a firearm.

They are also hoping to establish a criminal offense for making a gun accessible to a child except under certain circumstances.

Amongst the speakers was Debbie Buckner who talk about allowing a computer to erase a person’s background just after five years.

She states that there should be stricter laws in place for a person who has a mental illness or commits a crime.

Other speakers stated that being a gun owner should come with responsibility and if a gun should fall into the hands of a minor that person should be held responsible.

They believe that mass shootings are mostly from people with mental health issues and that purchasing a gun should not be easy for them to access.

There should be laws in place to protect our children and families.

