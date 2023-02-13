Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning at a popular sports bar in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says police responded to a person shot call around 3 a.m. at DaBomb Sports Grill on the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road in Lithonia and found a man dead in the parking lot and multiple shell casings on the ground.

DeKalb Police and Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers if you have any information regarding this deadly shooting.

