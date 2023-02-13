Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators say that a 4-year-old has died after a child cruelty incident.

On Feb. 11 officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to Candler Road where they found a 4-year-old in critical condition, who later died at the hospital.

The authorities say that based on the evidence at the scene they determine it to be a case of child cruelty.

The investigation led to the child’s 25-year-old mother Malisha Sasfras who is now in jail on charges of Cruelty to Children and Felony Murder.

The police are searching for another person connected to this incident, Javonte Harris who is wanted for Cruelty to Children and Felony Murder.

No other details are being released at this time.

