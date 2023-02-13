Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

Investigators say that a 4-year-old has died after a child cruelty incident.
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators say that a 4-year-old has died after a child cruelty incident.

On Feb. 11 officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to Candler Road where they found a 4-year-old in critical condition, who later died at the hospital.

The authorities say that based on the evidence at the scene they determine it to be a case of child cruelty.

The investigation led to the child’s 25-year-old mother Malisha Sasfras who is now in jail on charges of Cruelty to Children and Felony Murder.

The police are searching for another person connected to this incident, Javonte Harris who is wanted for Cruelty to Children and Felony Murder.

No other details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Tree falls onto cars in Tucker apartment complex
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia
File graphic of an ambulance.
Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed
Power outage graphic
Crews restore power for many across north Georgia

Latest News

LAURA ANN LINDE
Woman missing in Cherokee County after leaving for dinner
An Atlanta man waited hours before law enforcement discovered his mother’s lifeless body...
Deadly ambulance delays continue, while city’s tactical unit sits idle
Weather causes flight delays and cancellations at Hartsfield Jackson airport
Flight prices soar due to oil costs, inflation, and demand
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor