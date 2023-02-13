Black History Month
New Martin Luther King Jr. statue coming to Atlanta park

The statue will hopefully last for decades, much like Dr. King’s legacy.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Atlanta, and the timing is no coincidence.

The statue depicts Dr. King’s iconic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. It will be placed in Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Vine City Apr. 1, just two days before the speech’s 55th anniversary.

Kathy Fincher, Stan Mullins and other artists are working hard to finish the sculpture at Inferno Art Foundry in Union City. Fincher was tapped by the National Monuments Foundation years ago to begin designing the statue.

“The wind is swirling his robe. The wind represents the Spirit,” Fincher said.

The roughly 8-foot-tall sculpture will sit atop a slap of rock from Stone Mountain. Dr. King will be wearing a pastor’s robe and holding a Bible, something Fincher says isn’t seen in most other MLK sculptures.

“He is the first monument of him actually looking up, talking to God. And his hand is open. Not preaching, but his hand is open receiving vision from God,” Fincher said.

The design was also influenced by Mullins, who helped Fincher bring it to life. He explained the multi-step process began with a clay mold, then a wax covering and a ceramic coating. The artists melted the wax away to create a hollow shell, which was then covered in bronze.

The statue will hopefully last for decades, much like Dr. King’s legacy.

“What we’re trying to do is keep the focus on the message and to really reflect how Dr. King spoke with the Lord and how he took that internally and made and created a peaceful movement to change the world,” Mullins said.

