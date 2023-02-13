Black History Month
Outdoor Movie Series kicks off at Atlantic Station for Black History Month

File - movie/film
File - movie/film(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlantic Station is celebrating Black History Month with an outdoor movie series.

The first movie is “Cinderella” starring Whitney Houston and Brandy. This film is an adaptation of the popular 1957 television musical. It will air Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

“The Great Debaters” will be shown on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. It’s based on a true story about a small East Texas all-Black college in 1935 that rises to the top of the nation’s debate teams in a duel against Harvard.

And to wrap up the series, “42″ will be shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. It’s an American biographical sports film about legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson, the first Black athlete to play in Major League Baseball during the modern era, and how he changed the game forever.

Atlantic Station is located at 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30363.

