Residents in Pike Co. can apply for FEMA relief due to tornadoes

FEMA disaster assistance form generic
FEMA disaster assistance form generic(Gray TV)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents who live in Pike County can now apply for FEMA assistance after the county was added to a major disaster declaration due to tornadoes and severe storms on Jan. 12

Last month, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a ‘major disaster declaration’ for seven Georgia counties.

According to officials, the declaration will allow FEMA to provide assistance to eligible individuals and households in eight Georgia counties including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Troup.

Grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs, as well as other serious disaster-caused needs such as medical and dental expenses, transportation, childcare, and moving and storage.

Those who need to apply should be aware that the deadline is on March 20.

Officials say there are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

  • You can also Visit any Disaster Recovery Center and meet with FEMA staff and representatives of other federal and state agencies one-on-one who can provide information about disaster assistance. To find a recovery center near you, visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).
  • To apply for disaster assistance, click here:

