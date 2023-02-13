Black History Month
Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Georgia Feb. 15

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the cities of Atlanta and Commerce, Georgia to tout the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its effect on Georgia.

The state has received $3.6 billion for infrastructure improvements. These include $19.3 million for MARTA to electric buses and almost $40 million for Hartsfield-Jackson to modernize Concourse D. The modernization includes increasing capacity and ADA compliance.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

