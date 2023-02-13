Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Georgia Feb. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the cities of Atlanta and Commerce, Georgia to tout the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its effect on Georgia.

The state has received $3.6 billion for infrastructure improvements. These include $19.3 million for MARTA to electric buses and almost $40 million for Hartsfield-Jackson to modernize Concourse D. The modernization includes increasing capacity and ADA compliance.

