Tree topples onto several cars in Tucker condo community

The tree was uprooted and crushed one car, scratched nearby cars
People who live at Northlake Manor Condominiums near Lawrenceville Highway, were having a nice quiet Saturday night when they heard a loud noise.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“What it sounded like was two cars colliding into one another, but when we looked out it was a massive tree,” said P.T., one of the people who lives in the community.

A large tree uprooted and toppled over onto one car, its branches sprawling onto nearby cars. The tree still sat in the parking lot Sunday morning, with residents waking up to the aftermath.

“The tree is so long it hit cars that are on the other side as well,” said P.T.

“The weather was a little bit turbulent but not anything I would thought would cause a tree to fall,” he said.

Cherish Mackey came outside to check on her sports car Sunday morning. It didn’t bear the brunt of the hit, but she is afraid it may be scratched up.

“It looks like a lot of back-end damage and probably a lot of scratches,” she said.

But she is hoping that it still runs because she needs the car.

“My son has autism so I have a lot of therapy we have to go through all week,” said Mackey.

Mackey said she did file a report with the police on Saturday.

“We just got our report number from the office last night, they said our reports won’t be ready until like five to 10 days,” she said.

Despite the circumstances, Mackey is grateful she wasn’t in the car. She said she had just gotten out of it an hour prior.

“Cars can be replaced, but our lives can’t,” said Mackey.

“Thank God there was no one actually in their cars,” said P.T.

Now the cleanup begins. Mackey says she is going to call her insurance company to see how they can help.

