Valentine’s Day Products with Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that will make celebrating Valentine’s Day even better. For more information, visit www.bourbonblondeblog.com.

Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog

Atkins

With 1g of sugar, the Atkins Caramel Nut Chew Bars are a delicious treat that will keep you on track with your health goals this Valentine’s Day. Visit www.Atkins.com for more information and Walmart, Target, or your local retailers to purchase.

Bio-Oil

Bio-Oil, best known for its Skincare Oils, is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for stretch marks in the US. Receive 20% off all Bio-Oil products at ShopBioOil.com using code POSITIVE20 now through the end of February.

Lottie London

Turn up the glam this Valentine’s Day with Lottie London. Try eyeshadow palettes Totally Mint and Fired Up, ultra glossy lip oil Oil Slick, and lip and cheek tint Cheeky Kiss. Available at Walmart.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

