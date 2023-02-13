Semi-truck carrying cars catches on fire near I-85 ramp, causing traffic delays in DeKalb County
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vehicle fire near an exit ramp in DeKalb County caused a massive traffic jam on northbound I-285 to I-85 Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the vehicle fire just before 2 p.m. near the Pleasantdale Road exit ramp.
Several vehicles being carried by a tractor-trailer have caught fire. No reported injuries.
Atlanta News First cameras observed smoke coming from a vehicle.
This story will be updated as it develops.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.