WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks Super Bowl, spring training!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First managing editor Josh Morgan joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl debrief! Josh and sports reporter Fred Kalil will talk about the controversial holding call, where Patrick Mahomes ranks all-time and Jalen Hurts’ big performance. They’ll also touch on Braves’ spring training before pitchers and catchers report later this week.

