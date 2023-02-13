Black History Month
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks Super Bowl, spring training!

Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!
Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First managing editor Josh Morgan joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl debrief! Josh and sports reporter Fred Kalil will talk about the controversial holding call, where Patrick Mahomes ranks all-time and Jalen Hurts’ big performance. They’ll also touch on Braves’ spring training before pitchers and catchers report later this week.

